La firma de hipotecas sobre viviendas se dispara un 37,4% en mayo y suma tres meses de ascensos

El 39,9% de las hipotecas sobre viviendas se constituyeron en mayo a tipo fijo, mientras que el 60,1% se firmaron a tipo variable.

Edificio de viviendas en construcción en Madrid. Foto de archivo.
Edificio de viviendas en construcción en Madrid. Foto de archivo. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

La firma de hipotecas para la compra de vivienda subió un 37,4% en mayo, hasta sumar 35.225 préstamos, respecto al mismo mes de 2020, cuando el país estaba totalmente paralizado por la pandemia de covid y las restricciones a la movilidad, lo que representa el mayor aumento desde diciembre de 2019, según el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). 

Con el avance de mayo, la firma de hipotecas sobre viviendas encadena tres meses de ascensos interanuales tras el repunte del 35,1% experimentado en marzo.

El importe medio de las hipotecas sobre viviendas en mayo es de 133.611 euros

Según el INE, el importe medio de las hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas aumentó un 5,4% en mayo, hasta los 133.611 euros, mientras que el capital prestado creció un 44,8%, hasta los 4.706 millones de euros. En tasa intermensual (mayo sobre abril), las hipotecas sobre viviendas aumentaron un 10,4%, mientras que el capital prestado creció un 5,8%. 

Las comunidades con mayor número de hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas en mayo son Andalucía (6.746), Catalunya (6.177) y Comunidad de Madrid (5.625). Las comunidades en las que se presta más capital para la constitución de hipotecas sobre viviendas son Comunidad de Madrid (1.102,0 millones de euros), Catalunya (994,7 millones) y Andalucía (773,1 millones) asegura el INE en su informe mensual de hipotecas.

En mayo, el tipo de interés medio para el total de préstamos hipotecarios se situó en el 2,5%, con un plazo medio de 24 años. En el caso de las viviendas, el interés medio fue del 2,31%, con un plazo medio de 25 años.

El 39,9% de las hipotecas sobre viviendas se constituyeron en mayo a tipo fijo, mientras que el 60,1% se firmaron a tipo variable. El tipo de interés medio al inicio es del 2,07% para las hipotecas sobre viviendas a tipo variable y del 2,8% en el caso de las de tipo fijo.

