La Fiscalía fundamenta su decisión en que no se dan los criterios técnicos necesarios para acudir en recurso de casación al Tribunal Supremo, en el que no se revisan de nuevo los hechos ni la práctica de prueba, sino que se aborda la incoherencia de la sentencia o defectos manifiestos en la misma.

Fotografía de noviembre de 2018 del expresidente de Bankia Rodrigo Rato (d) junto al exconsejero de Caja Madrid José Antonio Moral Santín (i), durante la primera sesión del juicio por la salida a Bolsa de la entidad en la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción renuncia a recurrir la sentencia sobre el caso Bankia de la Audiencia Nacional en la que el expresidente de la entidad, Rodrigo Rato y otros 33 acusados de falsedad en las cuentas y estafa a los inversores resultaron absueltos, según adelanta el diario ABC.

La Fiscalía fundamenta su decisión en que no se dan los criterios técnicos necesarios para acudir en recurso de casación al Tribunal Supremo.

La información de ABC señala, además, que el recurso al Supemo sólo se puede apoyar en "razones que están muy tasadas y tienen que ver con la incoherencia de la sentencia o defectos manifiestos en la misma". En ese sentido, fuentes consultadas por el periódico conservador afirman que "de acuerdo a la doctrina del Supremo una sentencia absolutoria difícilmente puede transformarse en una condenatoria tras un recurso de casación, donde no se revisan de nuevo los hechos ni la práctica de prueba". 

Dice además ABC que aunque la Fiscalía Anticorrupción "está profundamente en desacuerdo tanto en el modo en que la Sala ha valorado las pruebas aportadas como en el trato que ha dispensado en la sentencia a todas las acusaciones y en particular, a la pública; no encuentra ese vicio o defecto que abra una vía de impugnación consistente para pedir su nulidad, de acuerdo a las mismas fuentes".

