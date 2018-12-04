Público
La Fiscalía demanda a la concesionaria de la autopista AP-9 por cobro abusivo de peajes

En su demanda colectiva, el fiscal solicita el reintegro de los peajes que fueron abonados durante las obras del tramo cercano al puente de Rande entre el 27 de febrero de 2015 y el 1 de junio de 2018, con los intereses legales.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy durante su discurso en la puesta en servicio de la ampliación de capacidad de la AP-9, de un tramo que recorre Santiago de Compostela. EFE/Lavandeira jr

Mariano Rajoy durante su discurso en la puesta en servicio de la ampliación de capacidad de la AP-9, de un tramo que recorre Santiago de Compostela. EFE | ARCHIVO | Lavandeira jr

La Fiscalía de Pontevedra ha presentado una demanda colectiva contra la concesionaria de la AP-9, Audasa, por práctica abusiva en el cobro del peaje de Rande durante las obras de ampliación del puente, en las que se mantuvieron invariables las tarifas pese a las restricciones permanentes del tráfico.

En su demanda colectiva, la Fiscalía solicita el reintegro de los peajes que fueron abonados en el tramo del entorno del puente de Rande entre el 27 de febrero de 2015 y el 1 de junio de 2018, con los intereses legales.

