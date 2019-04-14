Público
Fisher-Price retira 4,7 millones de cunas por la muerte de 30 bebes que usaron ese modelo

La empresa mantiene que sus productos son seguros y que retiran el producto para demostrar su compromiso con la seguridad y la calidad.

Modelo de la cuna de Fisher-Price, retirada del mercado tras el estudio que ha relacionado la muerte de 30 bebés con este producto.

Unos 30 bebés han muerto tras el uso de un modelo de cuna distribuido por Fisher-Price, parte del grupo Mattel, lo que ha conllevado que la compañía retire del mercado 4,7 millones del modelo Rock 'n Play, causante de la polémica. 

El anuncio de la retirada ha sido hecho por la propia compañía y por la Comisión para la Seguridad de los Productos de Consumo (CPSC) de EEUU.

El producto, con fabricación de origen chino, tenía un precio de entre 40 y 149 dólares, según informa Cinco Días. La Comisión para la Seguridad de los Productos de Consumo emitió una advertencia previa a la retirada del producto y recordó la muerte de diez bebés desde 2015 "después de que los bebés se hubieran girado boca abajo o de costado, sin estar atados", por las correas de la silla.

La empresa mantiene que sus productos son seguros y que retiran el producto para demostrar su compromiso con la seguridad y la calidad. La empresa recomendaba que la cuna tuviese un límite de uso de bebés de hasta tres meses.

