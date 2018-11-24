La ministra de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño, ha destacado que la Comisión Europea (CE), el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) y la OCDE han reconocido que la economía española seguirá creciendo de forma robusta y en mayor medida que en los países de su entorno.
Durante su participación en los premios de El Economista, la ministra ha insistido en que el contexto económico es favorable, a pesar de que tanto la OCDE como el FMI han rebajado hoy dos décimas sus previsiones de crecimiento económico para 2018, hasta el 2,6 y el 2,5 % respectivamente.
La ministra ha señalado también que es necesario retomar la disciplina fiscal y la reducción del elevado endeudamiento público, después de que Bruselas le haya advertido a España de que su plan presupuestario para 2019 incumple las normas europeas en lo que al ajuste estructural del déficit y la deuda pública se refiere.
La ministra aseguró que la economía española crecerá en los próximos años de manera "robusta", según declaraciones recogidas por El Economista.
Asimismo, el FMI ha alertado de que el déficit público podría desviarse al 2,4 % del PIB el año próximo si el Gobierno no consigue sacar adelante sus presupuestos y tiene que prorrogar los actuales, lo que la ministra ha interpretado con un respaldo implícito a las medidas fiscales que el Gobierno planea incluir en las cuentas de 2019.
