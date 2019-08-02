Público
FMI Nadia Calviño se retira de la carrera por dirigir el FMI

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ha recalcado que seguirán trabajando para impulsar la gobernanza de los organismos internacionales y el consenso entre los países de la Unión Europea.   

Nadia Calviño, ministra de Economía. (LUCA PIERGIOVANNI)

Nadia Calviño, ministra de Economía. (EFE)

El Gobierno ha retirado la candidatura de Nadia Calviño a dirigir el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), con el objetivo de conseguir un consenso europeo, ha informado este viernes el Palacio de la Moncloa.

"El Gobierno apuesta por lograr un acuerdo europeo, sin que la ministra de Economía Nadia Calviño participe en la siguiente fase", han señalado las fuentes, recalcando que "España estará siempre dispuesta a promover el consenso entre los países de la UE para elegir una candidatura común".

Eso sí, han recalcado que "el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez seguirá trabajando para impulsar la gobernanza de los organismos internacionales y considera un honor que cualquiera de sus integrantes pueda ser considerado, ahora y en el futuro, como una garantía al más alto nivel para su funcionamiento".

(Habrá ampliación)

