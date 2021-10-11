Estás leyendo: El fondo EQT vende la teleco española Adamo a la francesa Ardian por 1.000 millones

Público
Público

El fondo EQT vende la teleco española Adamo a la francesa Ardian por 1.000 millones

La operadora basa su estrategia en desplegar su red en zonas rurales donde prácticamente no hay acceso a Internet de alta velocidad.

Cables de fibra óptica. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cables de fibra óptica. Alessandro Bianchi / REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

El fondo de capital riesgo sueco EQT anunció el lunes que ha acordado la venta del proveedor de telecomunicaciones español Adamo a la francesa Ardian Infrastructure, en una operación que, según dos fuentes del sector, valorará la empresa en más de 1.000 millones de euros (1.160 millones de dólares).

Adamo, con sede en Barcelona, presta servicios de telefonía fija, banda ancha y móvil a unos 250.000 abonados, centrándose en clientes de zonas rurales, mientras que su red de fibra llega a unos 1,8 millones de hogares en toda España.

La operación, que según EQT se cerrará en el primer trimestre de 2022, contará con el banco UBS como asesor financiero principal, mientras que ING prestará también servicios de asesoramiento financiero y Allen & Overy ejercerá de asesor jurídico.

Esta operación es la primera inversión de Ardian en el sector de las telecomunicaciones en España. Ardian trabajará junto con el equipo directivo de Adamo, que reinvertirá en la compañía como parte de la transacción, para seguir impulsando su ambicioso plan de crecimiento.

Adamo pretende llegar a 3,2 millones de hogares y ampliar su red principal a más de 11.000 kilómetros en los próximos años. Su estrategia se basa en desplegar su red en zonas rurales donde prácticamente no hay acceso a Internet de alta velocidad, contribuyendo con sus servicios a reducir la brecha digital.

El mercado de la fibra óptica en áreas rurales ha mostrado un crecimiento destacado, con recién llegados como Avatel (que se convirtió en el sexto operador de fibra de España tras comprar 110 proveedores locales entre 2020 y 2021) que están considerando hasta 400 adquisiciones más. 

El grupo español Telefónica también está considerando la venta de una participación en su extensa red de fibra española, que podría valorarse en hasta 15.000 millones de euros (17.370 millones de dólares), mientras que el operador de red Red Eléctrica planea vender parte de su filial de fibra.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público