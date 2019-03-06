El fondo MCH sale del consejo de Talgo tras vender su participación en la empresa

El socio y director general del fondo de capital riesgo MCH, José María Muñoz Domínguez, ha renunciado al sillón que tenía en el consejo de administración de Talgo, según informó esta empresa.
La renuncia transciende después de que en las últimas horas MCH haya vendido la participación del 9% que tenía como accionista de referencia de Talgo. La venta se ha materializado a través de una colocación acelerada entre inversores institucionales.
No obstante, Talgo tuvo conocimiento de la renuncia en la reunión de su consejo de administración celebrada el pasado jueves, 28 de febrero, y por carta, en virtud de la misiva enviada Muñoz Domínguez al presidente de la compañía, Carlos de Palacio, según indicó la empresa a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Al cierre del mercado de este pasado lunes, MCH anunció el mandato dado a UBS para colocar su 9% de Talgo, operación cerrada horas después.
En un comunicado emitido este martes, el directivo del fondo de capital riesgo español atribuyó su desinversión en Talgo a "las limitaciones temporales de sus fondos".
"Nos hemos visto obligados, por las limitaciones temporales de nuestros fondos, a desinvertir y no poder acompañar, como hemos hecho hasta ahora, nuestros socios Trilantic y a la familia Oriol, en el futuro prometedor de la compañía", indica Muñoz Domínguez sobre Talgo, firma en la que ha sido accionista en los últimos trece años y en la que mantuvo tras su salida a Bolsa en 2015.
"Aunque seguimos siendo muy optimistas respecto al futuro de Talgo, tanto por su cartera de pedidos y sus perspectivas de sumar nuevos proyectos, y por su previsible senda de resultados a medio plazo, los inversores financieros tenemos a veces limitaciones de plazo que nos condicionan los horizontes de salida", añadió.
MCH cuenta, según sus datos, con una cartera de inversiones de unos 850 millones de euros bajo gestión. En su cartera de empresas participadas figuran Europastry, Conservas Garavilla o Jeanología.
Por su parte, Talgo también comunicó que en el consejo del pasado jueves un segundo consejero, Michel Moreau, presentó asimismo su renuncia, en este caso al puesto de consejero con carácter independiente.
Tras estas dos renuncias, el consejo de administración del fabricante de trenes queda compuesto por trece miembros.
