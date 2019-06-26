Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El fondo soberano de Noruega aparece como el tercer accionista de Telefónica

Se trata de la tercera irrupción de Norges Bank en el capital de grandes empresas españolas en el último mes, tras Caixabank y Enagás

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, en la junta general de accionistas de 2019. E.P.

El presidente de Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, en la junta general de accionistas de 2019. E.P.

Norges Bank, el fondo soberano de Noruega, ha aflorado una participación del 3,024% en el capital de Telefónica, según consta en los registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Con este nueva incorporación al accionariado de la teleco, Norges Bank se convierte en el tercer mayor accionista de Telefónica, solo por detrás del BBVA, que controla el 6,96% del capital, de Blackrock, con el 5%, y de CaixaBank, que también mantiene una participación del 5%.

En concreto, Norges Bank traspasó este umbral del 3% el pasado 24 de junio, tras hacerse con más de 153,5 millones de acciones de forma directa y más de 3,4 millones en forma de instrumentos financieros (títulos prestados).

Se trata de la tercera entrada de Norges Bank en el capital de grandes empresas españolas miembros del Ibex 35 en el último mes, después de que hace unos días aflorara más de un 3% en el capital de CaixaBank, convirtiéndose en su segundo mayor accionista, y otro 3,1% en Enagas, donde irrumpió como el tercer mayor inversor.

Los títulos de Telefónica cerraron la jornada de este miércoles con una revalorización del 0,26%, hasta los 7,29 euros por acción. Desde enero, Telefónica se deja un 1,7% en el parqué aunque logra mantenerse por encima de los mínimos históricos a los que llegó en septiembre el año pasado, cuando bajó hasta los 6,85 euros por título.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas