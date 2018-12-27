Público
La francesa Vinci se hace con el control del aeropuerto de Gatwick por 3.200 millones

El grupo galo tomará un 51% del aeródromo, que hasta 2009 estuvo controlado por la constructora española Ferrovial

Entrada del aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

La francesa Vinci pagará alrededor de 2.900 millones de libras (unos 3.200 millones de euros) por una participación mayoritaria en Gatwick, sumando a su cartera el segundo aeropuerto más concurrido de Reino Unido a pesar de las incertidumbres sobre el Brexit.

Se espera que la operación para adquirir una participación del 50,01% se cierre en junio del próximo año. De esta manera, Gatwick se convertirá en el activo más grande de la red de aeropuertos de Vinci, que sumaría 46 aeropuertos en 12 países, dijo el jueves la compañía francesa.

Vinci ha ampliado su actividad a concesiones de crecimiento más rápido y más rentables, como aeropuertos y autopistas, así como a proyectos de ingeniería para la industria de la energía, con el fin de contrarrestar las señales de debilidad en otras partes del sector de la construcción.

Vinci comprará acciones de Gatwick a los actuales accionistas. El grupo de inversión Global Infrastructure Partners dividirá en dos su participación, quedándose con un 21%, y Abu Dhabi Investment Authority tendrá un 7,9%.

La española Ferrovial, que durante años controló Gatwick, anunció la venta de su participación en el aeropuerto en 2009.

