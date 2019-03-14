Francisco González abandona sus cargos en BBVA "temporalmente" mientras se investiga el espionaje de Villarejo

El expresidente de BBVA Francisco González ha decidido abandonar "temporalmente" los cargos en la Fundación y en el banco mientras concluyen las investigaciones en curso sobre el 'caso Villarejo' "y para evitar que se utilice su persona para dañar a la entidad".
En una carta remitida al presidente del banco, Carlos Torres, González se muestra convencido de que su decisión "ayudará a entender con qué rigor, falta de interés personal y compromiso hemos trabajado durante tanto tiempo".
González, que pide a su sucesor que traslade la carta al consejo de administración con todo su "afecto y gratitud", señala que desde hace un año "hemos sufrido una larga y continua agresión mediática derivada de las investigaciones policial y judicial, sobre un caso de gran repercusión periodística en torno a un excomisario de policía y su trabajo al frente de una empresa de investigación contratada en su día por el banco".
La carta de González a Carlos Torres se conoce un día antes de la celebración de la junta general de accionistas del banco, que secelebra en Bilbao.
(Habrá ampliación)
