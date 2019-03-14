Público
Francisco González abandona sus cargos en BBVA "temporalmente" mientras se investiga el espionaje de Villarejo

El expresidente del banco da un paso al lado un día antes de la junta de accionistas de la entidad.

Francisco González.

El expresidente de BBVA Francisco González ha decidido abandonar "temporalmente" los cargos en la Fundación y en el banco mientras concluyen las investigaciones en curso sobre el 'caso Villarejo' "y para evitar que se utilice su persona para dañar a la entidad".

En una carta remitida al presidente del banco, Carlos Torres, González se muestra convencido de que su decisión "ayudará a entender con qué rigor, falta de interés personal y compromiso hemos trabajado durante tanto tiempo".

González, que pide a su sucesor que traslade la carta al consejo de administración con todo su "afecto y gratitud", señala que desde hace un año "hemos sufrido una larga y continua agresión mediática derivada de las investigaciones policial y judicial, sobre un caso de gran repercusión periodística en torno a un excomisario de policía y su trabajo al frente de una empresa de investigación contratada en su día por el banco".

La carta de González a Carlos Torres se conoce un día antes de la celebración de la junta general de accionistas del banco, que secelebra en Bilbao.

(Habrá ampliación)

