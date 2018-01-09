Público
Fraude fiscal La lucha contra el fraude fiscal ingresa 14.490 millones en 2018, un 1,9% más

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha mostrado su "satisfacción" por estos datos y por la puesta en marcha de una unidad de grandes contribuyentes.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero. EP

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero. EP

Los ingresos derivados de actuaciones directas de prevención y lucha contra el fraude fiscal se situaron el pasado año en 14.490 millones de euros, un 1,9% más que en 2017, según los datos publicados este miércoles por la Agencia Tributaria.

A esto se añaden 599 millones ingresados en declaraciones fuera de plazo sin requerimiento previo, un 5% más, que son consecuencia de las actuaciones generales de la Agencia, lo que sitúa el resultado total de prevención y control del fraude tributario y aduanero en 15.089 millones, un 2% más.

En declaraciones a algunos medios, la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha mostrado su "satisfacción" por estos datos y por la puesta en marcha de una unidad de grandes contribuyentes, que ha permitido la especialización en el seguimiento "de grandes empresas que tienen entramados societarios que dificultan" conocer su realidad fiscal.

La AEAT cerró 2018 con la liquidación de 347,5 millones a contribuyentes con grandes patrimonios en un total de 494 expedientes, un 44% más que el año anterior.

Además, la ministra ha avanzado que cuando se conforme Gobierno con plenas funciones se reforzará la plantilla de la Agencia Tributaria y se retomará la Ley de lucha contra el fraude, que entre otras medidas incluye la prohibición de las amnistías fiscales.

