Fridman vuelve a retrasar la OPA a Dia mientras la empresa reconoce falta de 'stock'

Mikhail Fridman, magnate vinculado a Letterone, empresa que pretende adquirir Dia, ha vuelto a retrasar la OPA para inyectar capital y refinaciar la deuda de este grupo de supermercados.
La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) amplió el plazo de aceptación de oferta el pasado viernes hasta el próximo seis de mayo, fecha límite para que Letterone complete la operación.
Fridman se mostró dispuesto a rebajar el umbral de aceptación necesario a un 21% de los accionistas de la compañía (sin incluir su participación del 29%). Lo hará sólo en el caso de que la CNMV rectifique y considere "equitativa" su oferta de 0,67 euros por acción, algo que el supervisor rechazó al aprobar la operación. según publica el diario El Mundo.
Por su parte, el consejo de administración de Dia publicó un avance de sus resultados en el primer trimestre del año, revelándose un endurecimiento de sus contratos de suministro con la firma y "aumentado de manera sustancial los niveles de rotura de stock de almacenes y tiendas", informó el grupo en un comunicado a la CNMV, recogido por El Mundo.
El pasado mes de marzo, la junta de accionistas de la cadena de supermercados aprobó los planes para revitalizar la compañía (que contempla una ampliación de capital por importe de 500 millones de euros) de su máximo accionista, el fondo LetterOne (L1) del millonario ruso Mijaíl Fridman, imponiendose a las propuestas planteadas por el consejo de administración del grupo, que venían avaladas por los bancos deudores.
