Galicia en Común critica la falta de multas al BBVA por cobrar cláusulas suelo no incluidas en sus hipotecas

Galicia en Común quiere saber por qué razón el BBVA no fue sancionado tras cobrar unos 100 millones de euros a miles de clientes por haberles cobrado cláusulas suelo que no figuraban en sus contratos hipotecarios.
A través de su diputada Yolanda Díaz, que se hace eco de la información publicada por El País, la formación integrada en Unidas Podemos plantea al Gobierno exigir algún tipo de responsabilidades y disculpas públicas al banco, y pregunta qué tipo de control falló para que se diera esta situación.
En una batería de preguntas a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, Díaz reclama que el Gobierno compruebe, a través del Banco de España y del resto de los reguladores y supervisores del sector financiero, la realización de auditorías en las entidades para detectar si más bancos, como el BBVA, han cobrado cláusulas suelo a clientes de hipotecas a pesar de no estar incluidas en el contrato.
Plantea al Gobierno "aumentar el control y vigilancia" sobre estas entidades
De esta forma, plantea al Gobierno "aumentar el control y vigilancia" sobre estas entidades "para garantizar su correcto funcionamiento" y "detectar posibles prácticas fraudulentas, como la ocurrida en el BBVA".
Asimismo, además de preguntar por las razones por las que BBVA no acabó siendo sancionado por esta "estafa", subraya que este hecho "no es sólo un agravio o estafa a sus clientes, sino que supone un coste reputacional extraordinario para la economía española".
