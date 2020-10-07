madridActualizado:
La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) está investigando posibles prácticas anticompetitivas en el mercado del gas español.
Según informó Competencia en un comunicado, los días 30 de septiembre y 1 de octubre realizó una inspección en la sede de una empresa del sector ante la sospecha de la existencia de una presunta práctica anticompetitiva, prohibida por la Ley de Defensa de la Competencia, consistente en un abuso de la posición dominante mediante una estrategia de cierre del mercado a terceros competidores.
El abuso de posición dominante en mercados recientemente liberalizados como el investigado se considera una infracción muy grave de la ley de competencia, que puede conllevar multas de hasta el 10% del volumen de negocios total de la empresa infractora en el ejercicio inmediatamente anterior al de imposición de la multa.
Las inspecciones son un paso preliminar en el proceso de investigación de la supuesta conducta anticompetitiva y no prejuzgan el resultado de la investigación ni la culpabilidad de la entidad.
En caso de que como resultado de la inspección se encontrasen indicios de una práctica anticompetitiva prohibida por la Ley de Defensa de la Competencia, se procedería a la incoación formal de un expediente sancionador.
