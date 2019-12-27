El gasto en pensiones cierra el año en 9.760 millones, con un aumento del 4,74%

La nómina de pensiones contributivas ascendió a 9.759,8 millones de euros a 1 de diciembre de 2019, lo que supone un incremento interanual del 4,74%, según los datos publicados este viernes por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
El Ministerio destacó en una nota que esta variación en el incremento del gasto se viene moderando desde principios de año.
El Sistema de Seguridad Social abona ya 9.801.379 pensiones contributivas, un 1,08% más que en diciembre de 2018, el menor incremento de los últimos años.
Trabajo incidió en que mes a mes va moderándose el crecimiento interanual del número de pensiones de jubilación, que en este mes fue el 1,58%, la tasa más baja registrada en los últimos años, y totalizaron 6.089.294 pensiones de este tipo. Además, las nuevas altas de pensiones por jubilación registradas hasta noviembre (281.929) son un 8,8% menos que en el mismo periodo de 2018 (309.052).
Además de jubilación, la Seguridad Social paga 2.366.788 pensiones de viudedad, 962.035 por incapacidad permanente, 340.106 de orfandad y 43.156 a favor de familiares.
Cabe recordar que el número de afiliados por pensionista ascendió a 2,33 de media en noviembre, último dato publicado por la Seguridad Social.
Por su parte, la pensión media del Sistema, que comprende las distintas clases (jubilación, incapacidad permanente, viudedad, orfandad y a favor de familiares), es de 995,76 euros mensuales, un 3,62% más que hace un año.
En concreto, la pensión media de jubilación asciende a 1.143,55 euros mensuales (+3,26%) y la de viudedad se sitúa en 714,98 euros (+5%). En cuanto a las nuevas altas, la pensión media de jubilación (noviembre) es de 1.291,91 euros en el conjunto del Sistema.
Por comunidades autónomas, ocho regiones se sitúan por encima de la pensión media del Sistema, destacando País Vasco (1.237,68 euros), Asturias (1.173,82 euros) y Comunidad de Madrid (1.170,43 euros). En cambio, las cuantías más bajas las registraron Extremadura (829,3 euros), Galicia (845,9 euros) y Murcia (877,45 euros).
