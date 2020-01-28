El gasto en pensiones crece un 2,45 % en enero, hasta 9.768,9 millones

MadridActualizado:
El gasto en pensiones contributivas de la Seguridad Social alcanzó los 9.768,9 millones de euros en enero, lo que supone un incremento interanual del 2,45 %, ha informado en un comunicado el Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones.
El mayor gasto para el sistema es el de la nómina correspondiente a la jubilación, que en enero llegó a 6.975,56 millones, el 2,91 % más que un año antes.
La pensión media de jubilación ascendió a 1.144,61 euros mensuales, el 1,32 % más que en enero de 2018, mientras que para las nuevas altas, la pensión media de jubilación se situó en diciembre en 1.334,09 euros.
La pensión media del conjunto del sistema (jubilación, incapacidad permanente, viudedad, orfandad y a favor de familiares) llegó en enero a 996,73 euros, con un incremento interanual del 1,35 %, si bien la media para las mujeres baja a 794,94 euros, mientras que para los hombres sube a 1.213,64 euros.
La Seguridad Social abonó en enero 9.801.016 pensiones contributivas, un 1,08 % más que en enero del año pasado, de las que el 62,18 % (6.094.290) son prestaciones por jubilación, seguidas de 2.363.223 que corresponden a prestaciones de viudedad; 960.706, a incapacidad permanente; 339.620, a orfandad; y 43.177, a favor de familiares.
De acuerdo con los datos de enero, casi una de cada cuatro pensiones (23,9 %) está complementada para llegar a los mínimos establecidos en la ley.
Son un total de 2.344.058 pensiones en vigor con complementos a mínimos, de las que casi la mitad (1.066.957) son de jubilación.
Por regímenes, la pensión media mensual más alta fue para el de la minería del carbón (1.743,48 euros), seguida del de enfermedades profesionales (1.277,29 euros), el régimen general (1.096,51 euros), el de accidentes de trabajo (1.044,03 euros), el de trabajadores del mar (1.028,08 euros) y el de trabajadores autónomos (689,37 euros). EFE
