El gasto en pensiones mantiene un crecimiento del 5% en septiembre

La nómina de los pensionistas alcanza los 9.693 millones. La prestación media por jubilación se sitúa en los 1.140,7 euros mensuales y la media del sistema, en 993,11 euros.

Mujeres participantes en una de las concentraciones del movimiento de pensionistas de Bizkaia ante el Ayuntamiento de Bilbao para reclamar 'unas pensiones dignas'. EFE/JAVIER ZORRILLA

La Seguridad Social destinó en el presente mes de septiembre la cifra récord de 9.693 millones de euros al pago de las pensiones contributivas, un 4,96% más que en el mismo mes de 2018, según datos publicados este martes por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, que ha destacado que el crecimiento del gasto "se ha ido moderando" desde el inicio del año.

El gasto en pensiones es cada mes mayor debido a las cada vez más incorporaciones al sistema y con mejores cotizaciones aportadas, si bien, desde que comenzó el año -con un alza general de las pensiones del 1,6 % (3 % para las mínimas)- la tasa de crecimiento se ha ido moderando desde el 7 % de enero hasta bajar del 5 % en septiembre.

Aunque la tasa de crecimiento interanual del número de pensiones no es de las más altas dentro en la serie histórica de la última década, con ella ya se acumulan 44 meses consecutivos de crecimientos superiores al 1%.

El número de pensiones avanzó en septiembre un 1,18% respecto al mismo mes de 2018, hasta 9.760.229 pensiones, nuevo récord del sistema, de las que 6.054.949 fueron de jubilación, 2.361.941 correspondieron a prestaciones de viudedad; 958.827 a prestaciones por incapacidad permanente; 341.854, a orfandad y 42.728 a favor de familiares.

La pensión media de jubilación se situó al inicio del presente mes en 1.140,7 euros mensuales, casi un 3,4% más que en igual mes de 2018.

Por su parte, la pensión media del sistema, que comprende las distintas clases de pensión (jubilación, incapacidad permanente, viudedad, orfandad y a favor de familiares) se situó en septiembre en 993,11 euros mensuales, lo que supone un aumento interanual del 3,7%.

La pensión media de viudedad, por su parte, ha registrado el mayor avance interanual en valores relativos, un 5%, hasta los 713,44 euros mensuales, tras la subida de la base reguladora sobre la que se calcula esta prestación desde el 56% al 60%.

El número de afiliados por pensionista ascendió a 2,32 de media en agosto, último dato publicado por la Seguridad Social, la proporción más alta desde 2012. 

