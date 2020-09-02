Estás leyendo: El gasto en prestaciones por desempleo se modera en julio hasta los 3.238 millones

El gasto en prestaciones por desempleo se modera en julio hasta los 3.238 millones

Según los datos del Ministerio de Trabajo unos cuatro millones de personas recibieron alguna prestación del Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE), la mitad de las cuales se encontraban en ERTE.

Varias personas se dirigen hacia la oficina de empleo de Azca en Madrid. EFE/J.L. Pino
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El gasto total en prestaciones por desempleo ascendió a 3.237,9 millones de euros en el mes de julio, lo que supone un descenso del 21,3% frente al de junio y el segundo mes en el que modera su crecimiento, después de dispararse por la crisis económica derivada de la covid-19 y alcanzar su máximo en el mes de mayo.

Según los datos del Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social dados a conocer este miércoles, 4.180.418 personas recibieron alguna prestación del Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) en el mes de julio, cifra que descendió en 949.202 personas respecto a junio.

De esos cuatro millones de beneficiarios, 1.912.197 se encontraban en Expedientes de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE). El gasto de estas prestaciones ascendió a 1.265 millones, rebajándose casi a la mitad respecto al de junio.

Si se compara con julio de 2019, el gasto total en prestaciones por desempleo se disparó en un 106,6%, dado el impacto de la pandemia, y la tasa de cobertura fue del 91,1%, teniendo en cuenta el impacto de los afectados por ERTE.

Los perceptores existentes a final del mes fueron 3.241.832, con un incremento del 72% frente a hace un año. El gasto medio mensual por beneficio, sin incluir el subsidio agrario de Andalucía y Extremadura, fue de 1.014,3 euros, un 19,1% más que hace un año.

El número de solicitudes de prestaciones a nivel nacional registradas en julio ascendió a 2.696.490, con un repunte interanual del 276,1%. Se tramitaron 2.116.271 de altas, un 210,4% más, y el plazo medio de reconocimiento se situó en 3,2 días, frente a los 1,2 días de julio de 2019.

La cuantía media bruta de la prestación contributiva percibida por beneficiario se situó en 791,7 euros. Esta cifra representa un descenso en 3,9 euros frente a julio de 2019.

Por otra parte, los beneficios extranjeros de prestaciones por desempleo alcanzaron los 411.662, un 120,6% más. Representan el 12,7% sobre el total de beneficiarios.

El gasto de estas prestaciones fue de 328,6 millones, un 126,4% más que en 2019, que en relación con el gasto total de las prestaciones por desempleo supone el 10,1%.

