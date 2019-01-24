El Tribunal Supremo ha acordado que los gastos de notaría deben dividirse entre el banco y el cliente, una decisión similar a la que ha adoptado para el registro de la hipoteca, que en el caso de la inscripción deberá ser abonada por la entidad, y en la cancelación, por el prestatario.
El pleno de la sala de lo Civil ha establecido además que es el cliente el que debe abonar el impuesto de Actos Jurídicos Documentados (AJD) en todas aquellas hipotecas suscritas antes de la entrada en vigor del real-decreto aprobado por el Gobierno el pasado noviembre, con lo que rechaza que se aplique con retroactividad.
En cinco sentencias conocidas hoy, el Alto Tribunal fija doctrina sobre otras cuestiones relativas a cláusulas abusivas en contratos con consumidores sobre las que aún no se había pronunciado, como la comisión de apertura, la cual entiende que "no es ajena al precio del préstamo" y que sólo debe ser controlada a nivel de transparencia.
(Habrá ampliación)
