madrid
El Gobierno ha aprobado una moratoria de seis meses sin intereses para el pago de las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social de autónomos y pymes, aunque con algunas condiciones.
El Consejo de Ministros ha decidido aprobar este aplazamiento de pago de cuotas así como el del pago de sus deudas a la Seguridad Social hasta el 30 de junio de este año.
La vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, ha señalado en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Ejecutivo que al aplazamiento de seis meses del pago de las cuotas se suma la moratoria sin intereses en el pago de las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social de los días trabajados en marzo.
A su vez, la portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha resaltado que estas nuevas medidas de apoyo a las empresas y autónomos para afrontar la crisis económica provocada por la pandemia del coronavirus complementarán a las ya en marcha.
"Que las empresas se sientan ayudadas para el sostenimiento del tejido productivo y los trabajadores seguros también", ha dicho Montero al tiempo que Calviño ha querido mandar un mensaje de "apoyo" a trabajadores, empresas y autónomos, colectivos que "juegan un papel fundamental en esta emergencia".
La vicepresidenta tercera además ha recordado que hoy se ha aprobado que todas las medidas económicas que no tengan un plazo de duración exacto se prorrogarán hasta un mes después del fin del estado de alarma.
Ha agradecido a empresas y autónomos la acción "responsable" y su labor, ya que están reaccionando "poniendo todo de su parte", algunos con nuevos procesos de producción.
"Doy las gracias porque su actitud de hoy es clave para la recuperación que esperemos tener lo antes posible", ha dicho.
