Estás leyendo: El Gobierno baja el crecimiento para 2021 al 6,5% pero mejora la previsión de la tasa de paro al 15,2%

Público
Público

Previsión del PIB El Gobierno baja el crecimiento para 2021 al 6,5% pero mejora la previsión de la tasa de paro al 15,2%

La vicepresidenta Nadia Calviño explica que el empeoramiento de la previsión para 2021 es consecuencia de la peor evolución del primer trimestre del año por la tercera ola de covid-19 y el temporal de nieve Filomena.

Calviño y Díaz
La vicepresidenta segunda y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, Nadia Calviño (izquierda) conversa con la vicepresidenta y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, durante un acto en Madrid celebrado este pasado jueves. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El Gobierno ha rebajado 7 décimas su previsión de crecimiento económico para 2021, al 6,5 %, en tanto que ha recortado en 1,7 puntos la tasa de paro, al 15,2%, mientras que para 2022 prevé un avance del PIB del 7% y una tasa de paro del 14,1%.

La vicepresidenta segunda y ministra de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, ha explicado en rueda de prensa que el empeoramiento del crecimiento del PIB para 2021 es consecuencia de la peor evolución del primer trimestre del año por la tercera ola de covid-19 y el temporal de nieve Filomena.

De esta forma, "la recuperación se retrasa un trimestre pero el saldo global se mantiene para los dos años" del horizonte de previsión.

Respecto a la mejora del dato de paro, Calviño ha explicado que las medidas de protección han permitido romper la relación tradicional entre contracción económica y destrucción de empleo.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público