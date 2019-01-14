El Gobierno dará este año un tercer préstamo a la Seguridad Social para las pensiones

El Gobierno concederá un préstamo de unos 15.000 millones de euros, en torno el 1,1% o el 1,2% del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB), a la Seguridad Social para hacer frente al pago de las pensiones este año, según han confirmado fuentes del Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
Concretamente, el departamento que representa Magdalena Valerio ha confirmado que el préstamo coincidirá con el déficit asignado para el sistema de Seguridad Social. Además, el Gobierno estima que podría contar con una décima adicional procedente del superávit que se espera que registren el Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) y del Fogasa.
A la espera de que se confirme a lo largo de este lunes la aportación final que se realizará a las cuentas de la Seguridad Social, incluida en el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para este año, esta aportación estaría en línea con la cifra que se concedió al sistema en el ejercicio pasado.
En concreto, en 2018, el préstamo del Estado a la Seguridad Social fue de 13.830 millones de euros, de los que el Gobierno dispuso 7.500 millones en julio y 6.330 millones en diciembre para hacer frente a la paga extraordinaria.
En estos momentos, el Fondo de Reserva cuenta con poco más de 5.043 millones de euros tras la última disposición de 3.000 millones realizada por el Gobierno para hacer frente al pago de la paga ordinaria y extraordinaria del mes de diciembre. Esta cifra queda lejos de los 66.815 millones con los que llegó a contar la conocida como 'hucha de las pensiones' en 2011 la conocida como 'hucha de las pensiones'.
