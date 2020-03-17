El Gobierno destina 30 millones para investigar la vacuna del Covid-19

madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este martes una partida de 30 millones de euros que irá destinada a laboratorios españoles que investigan la vacuna contra el coronavirus Covid-19.
Así lo ha señalado el jefe del Ejecutivo en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, en la que ha subrayado el compromiso del Gobierno con "el refuerzo de algo fundamental", la investigación de la vacuna y la cura definitiva del coronavirus.
La partida de los 30 millones irá destinada a dotar al Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) y al Instituto de Salud Carlos III de Madrid (ISCIII) de los recursos precisos para hacer frente a esta emergencia sanitaria, ha dicho.
En su comparencia tras el Consejo de Ministros,el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha alabado "los aplausos a los sanitarios" como ejemplo de una sociedad que "resistirá" y vencerá al coronavirus, en alusión a la canción del Dúo Dinámico, titulada Resistiré, que se ha convertido en el himno popular del estado de alarma.
Sánchez ha resaltado esta iniciativa popular que circula por las redes desde el pasado fin de semana y que anima a salir a las ocho de la tarde a las terrazas y ventanas de todos los lugares de España para aplaudir el esfuerzo que están haciendo los sanitarios en España, luchando contra esta pandemia.
El jefe del Ejecutivo ha subrayado que todo el mundo es consciente del "estado de estrés" que están sufriendo los trabajadores de la Sanidad y resaltó que merecen el cariño y el respeto de toda la ciudadanía. Y ha reiterado que que "sólo unidos y llevando a cabo los requisitos que se nos ha pedido" como el confinamiento y las medidas de higiene, "lograremos vencer al coronavirus y todos saldremos más unidos".
