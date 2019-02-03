Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Gobierno revela que Iberia le ha hecho llegar una propuesta sobre su "españolidad"

La compañía trabaja en ajustes empresariales en la estructura de propiedad y control para poder anticiparse al brexit.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un avión Airbus A320-200 de Iberia aterrizando en el aeropuerto de Lisboa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Un avión Airbus A320-200 de Iberia aterrizando en el aeropuerto de Lisboa. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, ha revelado este jueves en el Congreso que Iberia, del holding anglo-español IAG junto con Vueling, le ha hecho llegar una propuesta de "españolidad" de la compañía ante un escenario de aplicación del brexit.

Ábalos ha comentado que Iberia y algunas compañías más "trabajan intensamente" en ajustes empresariales en la estructura de propiedad y control para anticiparse al brexit.

Ha puntualizado que estos cambios estructurales serían "necesarios" para "garantizar el cumplimiento continuado" de la normativa europea y mantener en vigor las licencias de explotación.

Ha recordado que el brexit "pondría en riesgo ciertas compañías aéreas españolas", por la pérdida de condición de comunitarios de los inversores británicos, para convertirse en inversores de un tercer Estado.

También ha señalado que la regulación europea establece que, para que una compañía aérea pueda mantener en vigor la licencia de explotación, más del 50 % de la propiedad "así como su control efectivo deben recaer" en sus Estados miembros o sus empresas nacionales.

El ministro ha apuntado que los efectos del brexit en España tendrán su mayor impacto en el sector aéreo, "por su relevancia en la cohesión territorial y su contribución directa a la economía española y muy especialmente al sector turístico por su vinculación con el Reino Unido".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas