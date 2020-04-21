Estás leyendo: El Gobierno suprime el IVA al material sanitario y baja el de la prensa digital

Emergencia del coronavirus El Gobierno suprime el IVA al material sanitario y baja el de la prensa digital

La vicepresidenta económica precisa que esta medida permitirá ahorrar más de 1.000 millones de euros.

Nadia Calviño
Captura de la señal institucional de Moncloa de la vicepresidenta económica, Nadia Calviño, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. (EFE)

madrid

EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes la exención del pago de IVA para el suministro de material sanitario a instituciones públicas y la bajada al 4% del de libros y prensa en formato electrónico, ha informado la vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo, Calviño ha precisado que la reducción a cero del IVA del suministro de material sanitario de productores nacionales a entidades públicas, sin ánimo de lucro y centros hospitalarios permitirá ahorrar más de 1.000 millones de euros.

Ha detallado que esta bajada del IVA está en línea con la reducción de los aranceles por parte de la Unión Europea y tiene objetivo de garantizar la igualdad de trato entre productores nacionales y extranjeros.

Asimismo, se ha incluido en el real decreto-ley la reducción del IVA de libros, revistas y periódicos electrónicos, que hasta ahora era del 21%, para adaptarlos a la tributación de aquellos de papel, que es del 4%. La rebaja del IVA para la prensa es algo que Público y diversas organizaciones como la PDLI llevan reivindicado desde hace tiempo.

