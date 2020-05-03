La gran banca redujo su plantilla en casi mil empleados y cerró 125 oficinas en España en el primer trimestre

MADRIDActualizado:
Los cinco grandes bancos españoles (Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankia y Sabadell) han reducido su plantilla en 935 personas y su red de oficinas en 125 sucursales durante el primer trimestre de 2020.
Según los datos publicados por las entidades, esto supone un descenso en tres meses del 0,77% de la plantilla, hasta los 120.519 trabajadores en el país, y del 0,89% de la red de oficinas, hasta 13.992.
Los datos de cierre de marzo muestran, en comparación con los del final de 2019, que Santander cuenta con 276 trabajadores menos (-1%), hasta 27.354 en España; que BBVA tiene 530 menos (-1,75%), un total de 29.753; que CaixaBank ha rebajado su plantilla en 158 personas (-0,5%), hasta las 30.738; que Sabadell ha incrementado la suya en 58 más (+0,35%), hasta 16.668, y que Bankia tiene 29 trabajadores menos (-0,18%), un total de 16.006.
En cuanto a la reestructuración de oficinas, Santander ha reducido su red en el primer trimestre en 13 sucursales (-0,4% del total en España), hasta 3.222; BBVA en 49 oficinas (-1,85%), hasta 2.593; CaixaBank en 57 (-1,38%), hasta 4.061; Bankia en 6 (-0,26%), hasta 2.269, y Sabadell ha mantenido invariable su cifra de 1.847 oficinas.
Los ajustes son más notables atendiendo a la variación interanual, coincidiendo en el último ejercicio los Expedientes de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) y los planes de adelgazamiento de red tanto de Banco Santander como de CaixaBank.
Así, entre los cinco grandes bancos, han cerrado un total de 1.873 oficinas en España en un año, el 11,8% del total, y han prescindido de 7.252 empleados (-5,7%).
Respecto a marzo de 2019, Banco Santander tiene 3.971 empleados menos (-12,7%) y 1.143 oficinas menos (-26,2%) en España. La entidad presidida por Ana Botín ha culminado recientemente el ERE por la integración de Popular, tras completarse el pasado 31 de marzo la salida de los 3.223 empleados que contemplaba dicho procedimiento. En el marco de esta reestructuración también clausuró 1.128 oficinas en 2019.
De su lado, CaixaBank aprobó a mediados del pasado ejercicio un ERE que afectó a 2.023 salidas, que seguirán materializándose a lo largo de 2020, y su plan estratégico 2019-2021 contempla el cierre de más de 800 sucursales antes de mediados de este ejercicio. Los datos a cierre de marzo muestran una reducción del 10,5% de la red (-476 oficinas) y del 6% de la plantilla (-1.944 empleados) en un año.
BBVA ha prescindido de 539 empleados (-1,8%) y 181 oficinas (-6,5%) en un año, mientras que Sabadell redujo su plantilla en 735 personas (-4,2%) y su red de oficinas en 44 sucursales (-2,3%). Por su parte, Bankia recortó en un año 63 empleos (-0,4%) y 29 oficinas (-1,2%).
