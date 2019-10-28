Grifols inicia un proceso de refinanciación de deuda por 5.300 millones 

El fabricante de hemoderivados Grifols anunció el lunes que ha iniciado la refinanciación de su deuda bancaria por importe 5.300 millones de euros.
Entre los objetivos de esta refinanción, Grifols señala la reducción del coste de la deuda, la prolongación del periodo de vencimiento y la mejora de la flexibilidad de los términos.
Esta nueva financiación comprende el tramo Term Loan B destinado a inversores institucionales, y una nueva emisión de bonos senior secured, ha informado este lunes en un hecho relevante a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La refinanciación de Grifols, que ha abierto una nueva línea de crédito revolving que será financiada por los bancos, está asegurada por Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan y BBVA.
Grifols cerró 31 de junio con una deuda de 5.845 millones de euros, excluido el impacto de la normativa contable IFRS 164 (relacionada con el nuevo tratamiento de los arrendamientos), lo que supone un ratio de endeudamiento de 4,5 veces su resultado bruto de explotación (ebitda). Teniendo en cuenta el ajuste contable del IFRS, el endeudamiento ascendía a 6.528 millones de euros.
