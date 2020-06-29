MADRIDActualizado:
Javier Monzón ha sido reelegido como presidente no ejecutivo del Grupo Prisa. La Junta General de Accionistas del conglomerado ha ratificado este lunes su cargo, a pesar de la disputa con el principal accionista del grupo, Amber Capital. El fondo se ha abstenido finalmente en la votación.
Monzón, que también es consejero del Banco Santander y presidente de Openbank, ha recibido el 62,28% de votos y solo un 1,2% en contra. Javier de Jaime y Sonia Dulá también han sido reelegidos como consejeros independientes. Joseph Oughourlian, Amber Capital UK (representada por Fernando Martínez), Manuel Polanco y Khalid Thani Abdullah Al Than han vuelto a ser designados como consejeros dominicales.
La Sección Cuarta de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional confirmó el pasado mes de mayo el sobreseimiento de las actuaciones contra Javier Monzón, que había estado imputado en el caso Púnica por la presunta financiación irregular del PP de Madrid. La Sala de lo Penal confirma el criterio del instructor, quien considera que no existen indicios que evidencien que Monzón tuvo conocimiento del supuesto desvío de fondos públicos recibidos por Indra, empresa de la que Monzón fue presidente, para financiar campañas electorales del PP que entonces dirigía Esperanza Aguirre.
