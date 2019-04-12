La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha condenado a Prisa a pagar a Mediapro una indemnización por daños de 51 millones de euros. El auto judicial evalúa en esta cantidad los daños causados al grupo audiovisual después de que un juzgado le prohibiera en octubre de 2007 la explotación de los derechos audiovisuales de clubes de fútbol de los que era titular. Prisa solicitó medidas cautelares al Juzgado de Primera Instancia nº 36 de Madrid, pero la Audiencia Provincial las revocó en 2008.
El auto establece que las medidas cautelares dictadas por el Juzgado permitieron a Prisa la explotación de unos derechos que eran propiedad de Mediapro
En un comunicado, Mediapro afirma que este auto "reconfirma su buen proceder" en la que fue conocida como "la guerra del fútbol". También sostiene "la ilicitud de las pretensiones de Prisa, que, tras casi diez años de conflicto, han sido una y otra vez penalizadas por los tribunales". El auto establece que las medidas cautelares dictadas por el Juzgado 36 permitieron a Prisa la explotación de unos derechos que eran propiedad de Mediapro. De este modo, se le privó a esta de la explotación de los mismos y le provocó daños y perjuicios por valor de 51 millones de euros.
La historia se remonta a agosto de 2007. Prisa acusó a Mediapro de incumplimiento de contrato y dejó de darle la señal de los partidos de fútbol para sus clientes, en concreto, para las televisiones en abierto y la distribución internacional. Desde Mediapro apuntan que Prisa pretendía que el grupo audiovisual no pudiera "firmar contratos por su cuenta con clubes de fútbol". Una acción que Mediapro tachaba de ser "contraria a las leyes de la competencia". Fue así cómo comenzó la "guerra del fútbol".
En enero de 2015 la Sala de lo Civil del Tribunal Supremo, por unanimidad de sus cinco magistrados, dictó sentencia a favor de Mediapro. El auto judicial dictado este jueves es firme, no recurrible y debe ejecutarse, en primer término, con cargo a la caución de 50 millones prestada en su día por Prisa, según ha asegurado el grupo audiovisual.
