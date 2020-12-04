Estás leyendo: Hacienda mantiene los niveles y condiciones del régimen de módulos de autónomos en 2021

En el marco de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2021, la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ya anunció que se van a prorrogar durante 2021 los límites de dicho régimen para ayudar así a uno de los colectivos más afectados por la crisis.

La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero. — (Fuente: Moncloa).

El Ministerio de Hacienda establece el mantenimiento de los niveles y condiciones del método de estimación objetiva del Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas (IRPF) y del régimen especial simplificado del Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido (IVA) para el ejercicio 2021.

Así se desprende de una orden del Ministerio de Hacienda publicada este viernes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), que fija que se mantienen para el ejercicio 2021 la cuantía de los signos, índices o módulos, así como las instrucciones de aplicación.

En el marco de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) de 2021, la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ya anunció que se van a prorrogar durante 2021 los límites del régimen de módulos para autónomos para ayudar así a uno de los colectivos más afectados por la crisis.

Según establece la orden, se mantiene la reducción del 5% sobre el rendimiento neto de módulos derivada de los acuerdos alcanzados en la Mesa del Trabajo Autónomo.

Por lo que se refiere al IVA, la orden también mantiene, para 2021, los módulos, así como las instrucciones para su aplicación, aplicables en el régimen especial simplificado en el año inmediato anterior.

De igual forma, se mantiene para este período la reducción sobre el rendimiento neto calculado por el método de estimación objetiva del IRPF y sobre la cuota devengada por operaciones corrientes del régimen especial simplificado del IA para las actividades económicas desarrolladas en el término municipal de Lorca.

