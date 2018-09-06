La Agencia Tributaria ha sancionado con una multa de 88 millones de euros a la eléctrica Endesa y a su accionista mayoritario, la italiana Enel, por recurrir a trucos contables en la fusión de las filiales de energías renovables de Endesa y de Enel, según informa El Confidencial. Hacienda cree que Endesa y su matriz, Enel, "se apuntaron beneficios fiscales injustificados por la fusión de sus negocios de energías verdes". La compañía ha impugnado el acta de inspección en primera instancia en el Tribunal Económico Administrativo (TEAC), al considerar que el tratamiento fiscal aplicado fue correcto.
De acuerdo con esta información, en junio de 2017, el ministerio de Hacienda, entonces dirigido por Cristóbal Montoro, envió a a Enel Iberia, la matriz de Endesa, un acta de inspección tributaria por "el régimen de neutralidad fiscal aplicada a la fusión de Unión Fenosa Renovables (EUFER) y Enel Green Power España SL".
Aquella fusión de las filiales de energía renovable tuvo lugar en 2011 y se terminó en 2015 tras los recortes de las primas a las energías renovables decretados por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.
En 2017 Endesa obtuvo un beneficio de 1.463 millones, pero sólo pagó 116,49 millones por el impuesto sobre sociedades —algo más de un 8%— y otros 205.000 euros en la cuenta de patrimonio.
Según El Confidencial, Endesa ha presentado un aval bancario por los 88 millones para suspender el cobro de la sanción mientras se resuelve su recurso.
