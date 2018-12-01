Público
Hacienda Pasos a seguir para reclamar la devolución del IRPF de maternidad y paternidad

El anuncio del Ministerio de Hacienda tiene aún muchas cuestiones en el aire, pero todo hace indicar que el proceso se realizará por los canales habituales.

El Constitucional no ve discriminatorio que el permiso de paternidad sea inferior al de maternidad. ISTOCL/Archivo

El director general de la Agencia Tributaria (AEAT), Jesús Gascón, ha anunciado que el procedimiento para solicitar la devolución del IRPF de las prestaciones de maternidad y paternidad estará en funcionamiento la próxima semana.

Este IRPF se devolverá  a los padres y madres que hayan estado de baja por el nacimiento de sus vástagos. La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero aseguró que se devolverán las prestaciones de paternidad de los ejercicios no prescritos, los últimos cuatro años.

La reclamación, si nada indica lo contrario, se llevará a cabo igual que cualquier otro proceso. Es decir, desde las oficinas de la Agencia Tributaria o desde su página web.

La cantidad devuelta dependerá del importe de la prestación recibida y del tipo marginal aplicado al resto de ingresos del contribuyente. Una prestación de 5.681 euros en 2015, la devolución oscilaría entre los 1.000 y los 2.600 euros, según calcula la Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) y recoge la web de RTVE.

Los contribuyentes con salarios inferiores a 14.000 euros anuales prácticamente no se verán beneficiados por la ausencia de retenciones del IRPF.

