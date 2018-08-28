Público
Hipoteca El Banco de España multa a Santander por incumplir sus obligaciones con deudores hipotecarios sin recursos

Se trata de una multa dictaminada por el Consejo de Gobierno del Banco de España en octubre de 2017, después de aprobar el expediente disciplinario incoado por acuerdo de la Comisión Ejecutiva del organismo en diciembre de 2016.

Sucursal del banco Santander. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

El Banco de España ha sancionado con 485.000 euros a Banco Santander por incumplir sus obligaciones de protección de deudores hipotecarios sin recursos, según ha informado el organismo.

La multa, que entonces fue recurrida por la entidad, se ha hecho ahora firme al resolverse el recurso en la vía administrativa, si bien se encuentra recurrida en vía judicial.

El Banco de España impuso esta multa al Banco Santander por incumplimiento de las obligaciones legales establecidas en la normativa de protección de deudores hipotecarios sin recursos, en lo relativo a la obligatoriedad de aplicar las medidas del Código de Buenas Prácticas desde que el cliente acredita encontrarse en una determinada situación económica de dificultad.

Según el supervisor, el banco presidido por Ana Botín habría incurrido en una infracción grave tipificada en el artículo 15 del Real Decreto-Ley 6/2012, de 9 de marzo, de medidas urgentes de protección de deudores hipotecarios sin recursos, que consiste en incumplir las obligaciones de la entidad de aplicar las previsiones del Código de Buenas Prácticas desde que el deudor acredita que se encuentra dentro del umbral de exclusión.

