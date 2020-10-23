Estás leyendo: Los hipotecados que firmaron antes de la ley hipotecaria recuperarán gastos de constitucición sin litigar

Gracias a una demanda colectiva de la asociación de consumidores Asufin, las entidades financieras tendrán que devolver el 100% de los gastos de registro y la mitad de los de notario.

Edificio de viviendas en construcción en Madrid. E.P.
MADRID

EFE

Un juzgado mercantil ha anulado ciertas cláusulas de atribución de gastos hipotecarios, de modo que las entidades financieras tendrán que devolver el 100% de los gastos de registro y la mitad de los de notario (constitución, modificación y novación), gestoría y tasación en la constitución del préstamo.

El juzgado mercantil número 11 de Madrid ha fallado a favor de una demanda colectiva de Asufin contra Kutxabank, Banco de Caja España de Inversiones Salamanca y Soria (ahora Unicaja Banco), ING y Deutsche Bank.

Cerca de 15 millones de hipotecas firmadas antes de la entrada en vigor en junio de 2019, calcula Asufin, tuvieron que asumir los gastos hipotecarios y podrán ahora reclamarlos sin necesidad de litigar.

Cualquiera que tenga en su escritura de hipoteca una de las cláusulas a las que se refiere el juzgado puede pedir, en ejecución de sentencia, esa devolución como beneficiario de la condena, explica Asufin.

La presidenta de Asufin, Patricia Suárez, destaca que se trata de la primera vez que se gana en tribunales una acción de cesación colectiva de gastos, tras las recientes sentencias del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) y el Tribunal Supremo en julio de este año.

La corte europea decidió el 16 de julio que las cantidades pagadas en concepto de gastos de hipoteca a raíz de una cláusula declarada abusiva deben ser devueltas al consumidor, salvo que la legislación española disponga lo contrario.

Pocos días después, el Tribunal Supremo ratificaba que, cuando se anule la cláusula abusiva que atribuía todos los gastos hipotecarios al consumidor, el cliente deberá pagar el impuesto de Actos Jurídicos Documentados, el banco, el registro de la propiedad, y ambas partes deberán abonar a la mitad los gastos notariales.

