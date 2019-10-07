HSBC eliminará 10.000 empleos para recortar costes

El banco HSBC tiene previsto recortar hasta 10.000 puestos, más del 4% de su plantilla, como parte de los esfuerzos del consejero delegado interino, Noel Quinn, para reducir costes en el grupo bancario, según informó el Financial Times el domingo.
El plan representa el intento más ambicioso del banco para reducir costes en años, dijo el periódico, que basó su información en dos personas conocedoras del asunto. Dijo que los recortes se centrarán principalmente en cargos de alta remuneración.
HSBC no quiso hacer comentarios sobre el artículo del FT.
El banco contaba con 237.685 empleados a tiempo completo a finales de junio de 2019, según su informe provisional de 2019. El ajuste se sumaría al recorte de 4.700 empleos anunciado recientemente.
Por su parte, otra persona indicó a Financial Times que este nuevo plan no supondrá que el banco deje de contratar personal en regiones de alto crecimiento en Asia, donde HSBC genera prácticamente el 80% de sus beneficios.
HSBC podría anunciar el comienzo de su nueva campaña de reducción de costes y recortes de personal cuando presente los resultados del tercer trimestre a finales de este mes, dijo el FT, que recoge comentarios de una persona informada sobre el asunto.
Quinn se convirtió en CEO interino en agosto después de que el banco anunciara la salida inesperada de John Flint, diciendo que necesitaba un cambio en la cima para abordar "un entorno global desafiante".
