Huelga de aviones en Semana Santa Air Nostrum y el sindicato de pilotos alcanzan un acuerdo que pone fin a huelga

Las 47 cancelaciones de este martes se mantienen ante la dificultad técnica de reprogramar los vuelos. De cara al miércoles, la compañía trabaja para recuperar la mayor parte de los viajes. Los días 22, 23 y 24 operarán con normalidad. 

Avión de Air Nostrum. / EFE

La compañía Air Nostrum y el sindicato de pilotos Sepla han llegado a un acuerdo que pone fin a la huelga iniciada ayer, en el comienzo de la Semana Santa, en el que se cancelaron 49 vuelos de esta aerolínea que forma parte del grupo Ilai y que opera como línea regional de Iberia, según han informado fuentes empresariales. Desde Air Nostrum han indicado este martes que la compañía está "trabajando intensamente" para recuperar la mayor parte de los vuelos cancelados el miércoles 17 de abril, mientras que los vuelos de los días 22, 23 y 24 de abril se operarán con total normalidad.

El Sepla había convocado la huelga para denunciar el desvío de la producción "lleva a cabo Air Nostrum a otras aerolíneas de los mismos propietarios"

Pese al acuerdo, se mantienen las 47 cancelaciones anunciadas para este martes 16 de abril ante la dificultad técnica de reprogramar los vuelos y lo tarde que se ha alcanzado el acuerdo, ya en la madrugada después de dos días de negociaciones. El Sepla había convocado la huelga para denunciar el desvío de la producción que, en su opinión, lleva a cabo Air Nostrum a otras aerolíneas de los mismos propietarios.

El sindicato de pilotos ya llevó a cabo varias jornadas de huelga en noviembre de 2018 por los mismos motivos y en diciembre llegó a un acuerdo por el que se limitaba o regulaba al 20 % el número de aviones y al 23,5 % las horas de vuelo (asiento kilómetro ofertado-AKO) que puede externalizar la compañía a otras empresas en el servicio de Iberia regional.

