Huelga en Correos Correos evita la huelga esta Navidad al alcanzar un acuerdo con los sindicatos

Entre otras, la operadora pública se compromete a lanzar ofertas de empleo para sumar 12.000 trabajadores. Los paros hubieran tenido lugar en el periodo de "máxima actividad" de la compañía.

Correos desconvoca la huelga para este viernes 21 de diciembre, y el próximo miércoles 26 - Europa Press

Correos ha alcanzado un acuerdo con los sindicatos con el que evita las dos jornadas de huelga convocadas en la sociedad postal para este viernes, 21 de diciembre, y el próximo miércoles día 26, que iban a coincidir así con la época de mayor actividad de envíos con ocasión de la Navidad.

El acuerdo ha sido firmado por la operadora pública y CCOO, UGT, CSIF y Sindicato Libre que, posteriormente, han desconvocado los paros, según informaron los sindicatos.

En virtud del acuerdo, firmado para el periodo 2018-2020, Correos se compromete a lanzar ofertas de empleo para sumar 12.000 trabajadores, de los que 4.055 empleados se reclutarán con la oferta de correspondiente a 2019, y a aplicar una mejora salarial del 9% en el periodo.

Asimismo, las dos partes se comprometen a reducir la temporalidad hasta una tasa del 8%, frente a la del 35% actual, y mejorar la calidad de prestación del servicio. Además, se articulará un programa de jubilaciones parciales con contrato de relevo.

Paros en la época de máxima actividad

Correos, una de las compañías de más plantilla del país, y los representantes de los trabajadores logran el acuerdo después de que durante el mes de noviembre los sindicatos llevaran a cabo manifestaciones y concentraciones en todas las provincias y una huelga el día 30, a la que se iban a sumar las convocadas para los días 21 y 26 de diciembre, que ahora quedan desactivadas.

Los paros hubieran tenido lugar en el periodo de "máxima actividad" de la compañía, como consecuencia del repunte de envíos que se registra con ocasión de la Navidad.

En concreto, Correos estima que su actividad de gestión de envíos crece un 34% respecto a la media habitual del año en el mes de noviembre, y un 25% en el de diciembre, con lo que la operadora tiene programados sus refuerzos de efectivos y vehículos.

