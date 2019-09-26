Público
IAG rebaja su previsión de resultados por la huelga de pilotos de septiembre en British Airways

El grupo angloespañol de aerolíneas, del que forma parte Iberia,calcula que su beneficio operativo sea 215 millones de euros inferior al de 2018.

Aviones de Iberia y de British Airways, del grupo aéreo IAG, en las pistas del aeropuertos Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas. E.P.

El grupo angloespañol de aerolíneas IAG dijo el jueves que ha rebajado sus previsiones para este ejercicio ante la huelga de los pilotos en British Airways llevada a cabo en septiembre y otros acontecimientos como las menores reservas en el negocio de bajo coste que tendrán un impacto en sus resultados.

Ahora la aerolínea prevé que su beneficio de las operaciones antes de partidas excepcionales en 2019 sea 215 millones de euros inferior al de 2018 en términos proforma (3.485 millones de euros), a los niveles actuales de precio de combustible y tipos de cambio.

Además, espera que el ingreso unitario de pasaje sea ligeramente inferior al registrado el año anterior, mientras que previamente se esperaba que se mantuviera constante.

La empresa, que controla las españolas Iberia y Vueling y la británica British Airways, dijo que el impacto financiero de la huelga de los pilotos en septiembre, que supuso la cancelación de 4.521 vuelos en 7 días, asciende a 137 millones de euros, a lo que se suma un perjuicio de 33 millones de euros por incidencias adicionales que incluyen la amenaza de huelga de los empleados del aeropuerto londinense de Heathrow.

Asimismo, dijo que "las recientes tendencias en las reservas de sus segmentos de bajo coste (principalmente Vueling y LEVEL) tendrán un impacto financiero adverso de 45 millones de euros".

La empresa dijo que no ha habido más conversaciones con el sindicato de pilotos BALPA, que convocó los paros, y que "en el caso de producirse nuevas huelgas, éstas tendrán un impacto adicional en el beneficio de las operaciones de IAG para el conjunto del ejercicio 2019".

