Ibercaja quiere salir a bolsa en primavera colocando un 40% del capital

La entidad aragonesa planea adelantar un año sus planes para cotizar en el mercado español, en una operación que podría valorarla en 1.500 millones

El logo de Ibercaja, en su sede en Zaragoza. EFE

La entidad aragonesa Ibercaja se está preparando para colocar en bolsa un 40% de su capital este año en una operación que podría tener lugar en primavera si la coyuntura de los mercados lo permite, publicó el viernes Expansión según fuentes cercanas al proceso.

La salida a bolsa, encargada a Morgan Stanley y JP Morgan, consistiría principalmente en una oferta pública de venta (OPV) a la que podría sumarse la venta de acciones nuevas (OPS) en función de la acogida del mercado, añade el diario financiero.

El pasado octubre, fuentes señalaron a Reuters que Ibercaja se había entrevistado con varios asesores para sondear la operación, que podría valorar al noveno banco español en más de 1.500 millones de euros atendiendo a la valoración de rivales comparables como la andaluza Unicaja.

De esta forma, Ibercaja (controlada por las fundaciones de antiguas cajas de ahorros) adelantaría un año sus planes para cotizar en el mercado español.

Ibercaja no hizo comentarios sobre la información.

La ley española exige a las antiguas cajas de ahorros como Ibercaja salir a bolsa o recaudar fondos para reducir el control de las fundaciones sobre las entidades financieras antes de finales del año que viene.

La norma forma parte de las condiciones del rescate de la Unión Europea para los bancos españoles después de la crisis financiera. 

