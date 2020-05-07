Estás leyendo: Iberdrola compra la compañía francesa de energías renovables Aalto Power

Iberdrola compra la compañía francesa de energías renovables Aalto Power 

Es propietaria de parques eólicos terrestres en Francia con una potencia instalada y en operación de 118 MW.

Edificio de la sede de Iberdrola en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Iberdrola ha comprado a las sociedades Aiolos y Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations el 100% del capital social de la compañía francesa de energías renovables Aalto Power, así como una serie de préstamos facilitados por los vendedores al grupo galo, ha informado este miércoles la empresa que preside Ignacio Sánchez-Galán, que ha cifrado el importe de la operación en 100,1 millones de euros.

La transacción se ha realizado a través de Iberdrola Renovables France, filial íntegramente participada de manera indirecta por Iberdrola Energía Internacional, el holding de Iberdrola para mercados europeos distintos de España y Reino Unido.

Aalto Power es propietaria de varios parques eólicos terrestres en Francia, con una potencia instalada y en operación de 118 megavatios (MW), y de una cartera de 636 MW adicionales de proyectos eólicos terrestres que se encuentran en distintos grados de desarrollo.

La operación, que está sujeta al cumplimiento de las condiciones suspensivas habituales en este tipo de transacciones, se enmarca en la apuesta de Iberdrola por fortalecer su presencia y crecimiento en energías renovables

