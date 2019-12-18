Público
Público

Iberdrola inicia los trámites de sus dos primeros proyectos fotovoltaicos en Castilla y León

El plan de inversión de la eléctrica en renovables prevé la instalación de 3.000 MW nuevos en España hasta 2022.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Parque eolico Valdeporres, de Iberdrola, en Burgos. E.P.

Parque eolico Valdeporres, de Iberdrola, en Burgos. E.P.

Iberdrola ha iniciado la tramitación de sus dos primeros proyectos fotovoltaicos en Castilla y León, que desarrollará en Ciudad Rodrigo, de 300 megavatios (MW) y Villarino, de 50 MW, en la provincia de Salamanca.

Según informa Iberdrola, estas plantas solares reforzarán el liderazgo renovable de la compañía en el país y también en Castilla y León, donde ya gestiona más de 5.100 MW (hidráulicos y eólicos), convirtiéndose en la región con más megavatios verdes instalados por la compañía.

La planta fotovoltaica Ciudad Rodrigo, cuya construcción está prevista en 2021, estará integrada por 826.200 paneles solares y la generación de empleo durante su ejecución, en período punta de trabajo, podría elevarse a 800 trabajadores.

La apuesta fotovoltaica de la compañía en la región se completará a corto plazo con otra instalación solar, de 50 MW, en los municipios salmantinos de Villarino de los Aires y Trabanca.

Junto a estas iniciativas, Iberdrola ha conseguido el acceso a la red para la instalación de 500 MW más de potencia renovable, que se concretarán en un gran parque eólico, de 300 MW, y una instalación fotovoltaica de 200 MW.

El plan de inversión de Iberdrola en energías renovables en España prevé la instalación de 3.000 MW nuevos hasta 2022. Hasta 2030, las previsiones de la compañía apuntan a la instalación de 10.000 nuevos MW. Estas actuaciones permitirán la creación de empleo para 20.000 personas.

En la actualidad, y con estos procesos en marcha, los proyectos en construcción o en tramitación -eólicos y fotovoltaicos- de Iberdrola en España se elevan a más de 4.000 MW en regiones como Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Navarra, Aragón, Murcia, Cantabria y Andalucía.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Economía