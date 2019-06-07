Iberdrola y sus socios captarán 750 millones  con la salida a bolsa de Neoenergia  en Brasil

Los accionistas del holding energético brasileño Neoenergia SA esperan recaudar hasta 3.300 millones de reales (850,5 millones de dólares, o 751,1 millones de euros) en la oferta pública inicial de la compañía, según documentos presentados el jueves ante el organismo de control del mercado de valores de Brasil.

Las acciones de Neoenergia tendrán un precio de entre 14,42 y 16,89 reales, según el documento. Los accionistas (Iberdrola SA, Banco do Brasil SA y el fondo de pensiones brasileño Previ) venderán parte de sus participaciones en la operación de salida a bolsa.

El precio de la oferta se fijará el 27 de junio y las acciones comenzarán a cotizar el 1 de julio. Iberdrola pretende vender 29,7 millones de acciones, Banco do Brasil, 113,4 millones de acciones, y el fondo de pensiones Previ, 64,9 millones de acciones.

El rango de precios valora la compañía completa entre 17.500 y 20.500 millones de reales (4.500 millones de euros y 5.280 millones de dólares).

La oferta será gestionada por las filiales de banca de inversión de JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp y Banco do Brasil.

Es la segunda vez que Neoenergia trata de colocar sus acciones en la Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo. En 2017, la valoración no estuvo a la altura de las expectativas de los accionistas y la transacción se suspendió.