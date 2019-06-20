Iberdrola vende su cartera de suministros de gas natural licuado a largo plazo a Pavilion Energy.

Iberdrola ha sellado un acuerdo con la compañía Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply, filial al 100% de Pavilion Energy, para la venta de su cartera de contratos de suministro de gas natural licuado (GNL), por un volumen anual superior a 5 bcm (5.000 millones de metros cúbicos), de transporte marítimo y de capacidad de regasificación en Reino Unido a largo plazo, así como otros contratos accesorios relacionados con el suministro de gas.
Como contraprestación por la operación, Pavillon Energy abonará a Iberdrola un importe de 115 millones de euros, pagadero conforme al calendario de la transacción. No obstante, la valoración final está sujeta a determinados ajustes al alza y a la baja ya previstos en el contrato, así como al valor del inventario de GNL transferido a la fecha de cierre de la transacción.
Esta operación de desinversión de Iberdrola culminará el 1 de enero de 2020, según ha informado la compañía presidida por Ignacio Sánchez Galán, que no ha determinado por el momento el impacto de la operación en los resultados del grupo.
Iberdrola ha resaltado que el acuerdo firmado con Pavilion Energy representa un cambio en la actual estrategia de aprovisionamiento de gas del grupo para cubrir las necesidades tanto de sus clientes finales como de sus centrales de ciclo combinado.
La compañía se centrará a partir de ahora en el suministro a más corto plazo, aprovechando la tendencia natural del desarrollo de los mercados gasistas en Europa.
Esta transacción se enmarca dentro del plan de rotación de activos no estratégicos por valor de 3.500 millones de euros anunciado por Iberdrola en sus Perspectivas Estratégicas 2018-2022.
Tras esta operación, la compañía ya ha llevado a cabo desinversiones en 2018 y lo que va de 2019 que superan los 1.700 millones de euros, prácticamente la mitad del objetivo establecido para el periodo de referencia.
Así, la venta anunciada este jueves se suma a otras como la del uso de la fibra óptica en España; los activos de generación convencional de Reino Unido; el negocio de almacenamiento de gas en Estados Unidos; la participación minoritaria en Tirme; la de su única planta termosolar, Puertollano, o la del edificio Torre Auditori, en Barcelona.
