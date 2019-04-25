Iberdrola venderá acciones en la OPV de Neoenergia pero manteniendo una participación mayoritaria y de control

Iberdrola probablemente venderá acciones de Neoenergia en la operación de salida a Bolsa que retomará su filial brasileña, pero manteniendo su posición de accionista mayoritario y "el control de la empresa", según afirmó el presidente de la energética, Ignacio Sánchez Galán.
En una conferencia con accionista para presentar los resultados del primer trimestre de este año, Galán indicó que la salida a la Bolsa de Neoenergia era un compromiso que estaba recogido en el acuerdo de fusión del que surgió el gigante energético brasileño y que por eso Iberdrola "está dando su apoyo".
Iberdrola es el principal accionista de Neoenergia, con el 52,4% del capital, siendo sus socios los estatales Previ (38,2%) y Banco do Brasil (9,3%). De hecho, Banco do Brasil ya ha confirmado que se desprenderá de su participación en la energética dentro de la OPV.
Neoenergia ha decidido relanzar su salida a Bolsa en Brasil, después de que a finales de 2017 tuviera que cancelarla tras rechazar los socios de Iberdrola en la compañía el rango de precios de los títulos solicitado por los inversores.
Puja final por ENW
Por otra parte, Galán confirmó que Iberdrola ha llegado a la fase final en la puja por Electricity North West (ENW), una de las redes eléctricas regionales de Reino Unido propiedad de JP Morgan, y aseguró que ahora se procederá a analizar todos los datos para tomar la decisión de si se sigue adelante, "haciendo una oferta o no".
Sobre el acuerdo alcanzado con Lyntia Networks el pasado 6 de marzo para la cesión a largo plazo del derecho de uso de la capacidad excedentaria de la red de fibra óptica, por una contraprestación de 260 millones de euros, el presidente de Iberdrola no pudo revelar la plusvalía de la operación, pero sí que afirmó que se trata de una "cantidad bastante importante".
