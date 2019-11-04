Iberia adquiere Air Europa por 1.000 millones

IAG ha acordado con Globalia la adquisición –a través de su filial Iberia– de todo el capital social emitido de Air Europa por 1.000 millones de euros que se abonarán en efectivo al cierre de la operación, según ha anunciado este lunes el holding aéreo.
En concreto, el hub de Madrid de IAG se transformará en un "verdadero rival" para los cuatro hubs más grandes de Europa: Ámsterdam, Frankfurt, Londres Heathrow y París Charles De Gaulle.
Asimismo, la operación supondrá el reposicionamiento de IAG –que actualmente engloba a Iberia, British Airways, Level, Vueling Airlines y Aer Lingus–"como líder" en el mercado de Europa a América Latina y el Caribe y ofrecerá unas "significativas potenciales sinergias" en términos de costes e ingresos.
El beneficio por acción aumentará durante el primer año completo y la rentabilidad sobre el capital invertido de IAG aumentará en el cuarto año después del cierre.
Se espera que el cierre de la transacción tenga lugar en la segunda mitad del 2020 tras obtener las autorizaciones oportunas.
