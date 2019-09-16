Público
Iberia UGT convoca ocho días de huelga entre los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia

Los paros serán todos los lunes, desde el 30 de septiembre hasta el 18 de noviembre. El sindicato quiere protestar así contra la decisión unilateral de la aerolínea de suspender las negociaciones del convenio colectivo.

Un avión de Iberia. (REUTERS)

UGT ha convocado ocho jornadas de huelga entre todos los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia para protestar contra la decisión unilateral de la aerolínea de suspender las negociaciones del XXI Convenio Colectivo de Tierra.

Los días propuestos inicialmente para los paros serán todos los lunes, desde el 30 de septiembre hasta el 18 de noviembre, ha informado UGT, que ha registrado hoy la convocatoria de huelga para todos los centros de trabajo de la empresa.

La convocatoria de huelga llega después de que el pasado 9 de septiembre el sindicato comunicara a la aerolínea un preaviso de conflictividad.

"Una vez vencido el plazo que UGT dio a la compañía para restablecer y finalizar inmediatamente la negociación del XXI Convenio Colectivo, y ante la falta de respuesta, el sindicato ha registrado esta mañana convocatoria de huelga para todos los centros de trabajo y todos los colectivos de Iberia", ha explicado el sindicato en un comunicado.

En la nota, UGT hace un llamamiento al resto de organizaciones sindicales con representación en la aerolínea para que se sumen a la propuesta para resolver la precariedad laboral que llevan tiempo denunciando.

