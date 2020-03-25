madrid
El Ibex 35 ha logrado recuperarse a lo largo de la sesión y ha finalizado con un rebote del 3,35%, que se suma a la subida experimentada ayer del 7,82%, con lo que el selectivo se ha situado en los 6.942,4 enteros.
En un contexto marcado por el parón ecómico como consecuencia de la crisis sanitaria ocasionada por la expansión del coronavirus Covid-19, el principal índice español parece volver a recuperarse, acercándose a la cota psicológica de los 7.000 puntos.
En la parte alta de la tabla se han situado Amadeus (+12,76%), ACS (+11,45%), MásMóvil (+11,45%), Mediaset (+11,31%), Ferrovial (+8,41%), Cellnex (+7,86%) e IAG (+7,64%). En el lado contrario se han colocado Meliá (-6,62%) Grifols (-5,73%), Acciona (-2,6%), Merlin Properties (-2,54%) y Telefónica (-1,4%).
El resto de principales plazas europeas también han experimentado un comportamiento favorable, con alzas superiores al 4% en los casos del Ftse 100 de Londres y del Cac 40 de París, y con una subida del 1,3% para el Dax de Fráncfort.
Por su parte, el precio del barril de calidad Brent, de referencia en Europa, ascendía a 27 dólares, mientras que el West Texas Intermediate (WTI), referencia para Estados Unidos, cotizaba en los 24,4 dólares.
Asimismo, la prima de riesgo española bajaba a 112 puntos básicos, con el interés exigido al bono a diez años en el 0,852%, mientras que la cotización del euro frente al dólar se mantenía en 1,0847 'billetes verdes'
