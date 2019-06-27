Público
Ibex 35 Técnicas Reunidas ficha al exministro  Martín Villa como consejero

El también expresidente de Endesa, de 84 años, es uno de los principales encausados en la llamada querella argentina interpuesta por las víctimas del franquismo. 

Rodolfo Martín Villa, en su toma de posesión como académico de Ciencias Morales y Políticas. EFE

La junta general de accionistas de Técnicas Reunidas ha aprobado el nombramiento del exministro de Interior y expresidente de Endesa Rodolfo Martín Villa como nuevo consejero externo de la compañía por un plazo estatutario de cuatro años.

La compañía de ingeniería y construcción de infraestructuras para el sector del petróleo y del gas ha informado a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) que este nombramiento se produce tras el informe favorable previo emitido por la comisión de Nombramientos y Retribuciones y del consejo de administración.

Martín Villa, que fue titular de Interior en el primer gobierno de Adolfo Suárez (entre julio de 1975 y abril de 1979) es uno de los principales encausados en la llamada querella argentina promovida en ese país por las víctimas del franquismo. Sobre el exministro. La jueza María Servini libró contra él una orden política de busca y captura internacional​ por los Sucesos de Vitoria de 1976, donde murieron cinco personas. Martín Villa ha declarado su intención de  acudir a Buenos Aires en septiembre para declarar ante la jueza.

Ahora, a sus 84 años, Martín Villa formará parte del consejo de administración de una de las empresas del Ibex 35, compuesto por 14 miembros cuya remuneración total máxima, aprobada en la misma junta de accionistas, será de seis millones de euros (a una media de más de 400.000 euros por persona).

En 2018, Técnicas Reunidas,que preside el también ex ministro José Lladóobtuvo un beneficio neto de 12 millones de euros en 2018 (un 69,7% menos) y unos ingresos de 4.403 millones de euros (un 13,1% menos).

