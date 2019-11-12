El Ibex cae un 0,87% tras el preacuerdo de PSOE y Podemos para una coalición 

El Ibex 35 ha finalizado la sesión con un descenso del 0,87%, el principal indicador de la bolsa española, cerró la sesión del martes en rojo, después de que el Partido Socialista y Unidas Podemos anunciaran de forma inesperada un acuerdo preliminar para formar un gobierno de coalición.
El Ibex, que comenzó la sesión bursátil con subidas de alrededor del 0,3%, se dio la vuelta y entró en terreno negativo hacia la una de la tarde, justo después de que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y el secretario general de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, convocasen a la prensa para anunciar la firma de un acuerdo para desbloquear la situación política.
Esta caída contrastó con el resto de bolsas europeas, que registraron subidas generalizadas, con la esperanza de los inversores de que Donald Trump anuncie en su discurso previsto para la tarde del martes nuevos avances en la negociación con China, así como el aplazamiento de los aranceles a los coches europeos por otros seis meses.
Entre los numerosos valores que han sufrido mayores caídas destacó, controlada en más de un 61% por el Estado a través del Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (FROB), que se dejó un 4,5542% tras el anuncio del acuerdo preliminar de gobierno entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos (la formación de Pablo Iglesias reclama la nacionalización de la entidad presidida por José Ignacio Goirigolzarri para convertirla en un banco público).
La banca cayó en bloque, arrastrando al índice a terreno negativo: Caixabank fue el segundo valor más castigado con un retroceso del 3,9913%, Santander perdió un 1,0561%, BBVA se dejó un 0,5462% y Sabadell retrocedió un 2,3889%. Entre los grandes valores industriales, Telefónica cayó un 0,7241%, Inditex cedió un 1,7391%, Iberdrola se dejó un 0,3372% y la petrolera Repsol perdió un 0,0665%.
Por su parte, la prima de riesgo española ha subido a 69 puntos básicos, con el interés exigido al bono a diez años en el 0,449%, por encima del bono portugués. El Tesoro Público había colocado por la mañana 4.900 millones en letras a 6 y 12 meses, algo por debajo del rango medio previsto, y cobró menos a los inversores en la primera subasta que realiza tras la celebración de elecciones generales el pasado domingo.
